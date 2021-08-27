Creative Planning Buys 179,911 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,911 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 1.27% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $25,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 190,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

GSBD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.40. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

