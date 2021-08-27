Creative Planning Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,235 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,826,000 after purchasing an additional 296,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,298,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.