Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,253 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $213.20. 63,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,292. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.31. The company has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

