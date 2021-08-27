Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.33. The company has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

