Creative Planning Has $21.44 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.73. 62,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,251. The company has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.