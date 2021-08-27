Creative Planning Has $21.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,251 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $61.48. 32,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,761. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $62.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

