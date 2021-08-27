Creative Planning Has $21.71 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,571 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $155.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $155.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.