Creative Planning Has $26.08 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 350.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.2% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,724. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $334.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.04. The firm has a market cap of $212.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

