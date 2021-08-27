Creative Planning Has $27.40 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Creative Planning lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 24,609 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.41. 112,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,613. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.