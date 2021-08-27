Creative Planning Has $28.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Creative Planning cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,226 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.52% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $28,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 313.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 22,702 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.58. 46,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,702. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.02. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

