Creative Planning Has $31.85 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 44,592 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.16. 107,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,050,470. The firm has a market cap of $162.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

