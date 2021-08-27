Creative Planning Has $32.46 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,519 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $32,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $156.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

