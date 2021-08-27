Creative Planning Has $37.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $37,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $423.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,541. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $424.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.