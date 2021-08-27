Creative Planning Has $46.67 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $46,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 156.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $314,147,000 after purchasing an additional 544,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $450.42. 34,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,242. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $460.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

