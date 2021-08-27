Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $44,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.52. 26,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,450. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $303.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.