Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 110,076 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 52.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.06. The company had a trading volume of 84,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,871,678. The firm has a market cap of $248.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

