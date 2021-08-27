Creative Planning Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.09 on Friday, hitting $491.83. 34,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,231. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $477.26. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.14 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

