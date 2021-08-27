Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,590 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $27,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 72.1% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,217. The firm has a market cap of $249.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.