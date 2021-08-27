Creative Planning Purchases 25,033 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,033 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $20,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,762. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

