Creative Planning Purchases 9,069 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

CMCSA traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $59.36. The company had a trading volume of 509,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,347,422. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.10. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $272.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

