Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 405,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,592 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chevron were worth $42,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $307,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.6% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

CVX stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.33. The stock had a trading volume of 441,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,459. The company has a market cap of $192.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

