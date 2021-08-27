Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,370 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $21,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.20. 136,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.78 and a 52-week high of $281.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $1,338,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,334 shares of company stock worth $77,041,763. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.63.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

