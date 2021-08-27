Creative Planning Reduces Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,379 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 1.27% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $43,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after buying an additional 1,942,556 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 23.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,806,000 after purchasing an additional 718,414 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $65,307,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,566,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,975,000 after purchasing an additional 171,529 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $36,043,000. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BNL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. 3,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,428. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.62. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.23.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

