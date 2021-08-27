Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,602 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,352,000 after acquiring an additional 73,884 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.69. 134,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,308. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.