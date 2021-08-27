Creative Planning Sells 12,353 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $33,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,292,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,862,000 after purchasing an additional 350,661 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 177,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $346,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.60. 194,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,312,847. The company has a market cap of $193.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

