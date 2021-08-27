Creative Planning Sells 1,371 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Creative Planning lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

IBM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.29. The stock had a trading volume of 41,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

