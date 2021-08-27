Creative Planning Sells 221,111 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,111 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.85% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $20,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platt Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 461,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 459,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after buying an additional 117,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,320,000 after buying an additional 94,858 shares in the last quarter.

VSGX stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,165. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.75.

