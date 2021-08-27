Creative Planning Sells 31,346 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,922 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31,346 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 61.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 110.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.09 on Friday, hitting $657.48. 19,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.54. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $661.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.