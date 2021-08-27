Creative Planning Sells 4,946 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.14% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $29,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 528,154 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 442,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,131,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $108.61.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

