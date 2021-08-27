Creative Planning Sells 75,403 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,403 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $30,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $77.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,927. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

