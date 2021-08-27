Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.95% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $26,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,609,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,457,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,598,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,598,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.75. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $200.95.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.