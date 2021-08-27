Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,803 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

VBR stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.93. 1,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,957. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

