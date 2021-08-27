Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,714 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,811 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Credicorp worth $30,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Credicorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Credicorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

NYSE:BAP traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,024. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.