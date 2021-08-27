Credit Suisse Group Cuts The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $125.00

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.22.

Shares of SJM opened at $123.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.41. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $80,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

