Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 256” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 256 ($3.34) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 222.08 ($2.90).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 162.20 ($2.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.64. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

