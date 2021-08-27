Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 273.6% from the July 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 738.5% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 189,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 77.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 142.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of SLVO opened at $5.37 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79.

