Creditcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.04 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and approximately $13.04 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 59.9% higher against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.95 or 0.00010099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,924.70 or 0.99900178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00041368 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00068203 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008781 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.36 or 0.00611258 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.