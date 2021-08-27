Credits (CS) Trading 3.9% Lower This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Credits has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $7.67 million and $409,148.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.