CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Holdings Lowered by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,776,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,231 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises 2.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 10.20% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $1,258,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,681. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.89. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

