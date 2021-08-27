Critical Contrast: Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) vs. Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Piedmont Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Piedmont Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lynas Rare Earths $278.42 million 15.76 -$13.02 million ($0.02) -243.50 Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$5.67 million ($0.68) -82.47

Piedmont Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lynas Rare Earths. Lynas Rare Earths is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Piedmont Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lynas Rare Earths has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lynas Rare Earths and Piedmont Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lynas Rare Earths 0 0 0 0 N/A Piedmont Lithium 0 0 8 0 3.00

Piedmont Lithium has a consensus price target of $83.75, indicating a potential upside of 49.34%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium beats Lynas Rare Earths on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

