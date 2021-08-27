Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the July 29th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE CRT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.00. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,173. The stock has a market cap of $72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.07. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

