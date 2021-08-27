Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Holdings Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1,549.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054,933 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.83% of Crown worth $114,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crown by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,806,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Crown by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Crown by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,560. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.92 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.