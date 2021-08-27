Crust Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

