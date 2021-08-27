Crypterium (CRPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.33 Million

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $16.33 million and approximately $519,129.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypterium has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.00 or 0.00755314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100642 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 97,229,903 coins and its circulating supply is 82,232,352 coins. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

