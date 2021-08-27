Cryptocean (CRON) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $21.05 million and approximately $473,774.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00005234 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00754407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00100551 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

