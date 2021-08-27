CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Tops $0.48

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. CryptoTask has a market cap of $711,253.14 and approximately $175,583.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00128693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00153102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,947.13 or 0.99272378 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $490.67 or 0.01015907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.42 or 0.06700871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,880 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.