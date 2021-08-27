CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €62.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been given a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.92 ($71.67).

Shares of ETR:EVD traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €53.64 ($63.11). The stock had a trading volume of 96,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €36.76 ($43.25) and a fifty-two week high of €60.86 ($71.60).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

