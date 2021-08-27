CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Gap Up to $51.04

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.04, but opened at $52.41. CubeSmart shares last traded at $52.59, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

