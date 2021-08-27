CUE Protocol (CUE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $625,347.79

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $82.10 or 0.00170140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $625,347.79 and approximately $2,478.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00128607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00153567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,344.92 or 1.00189082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.73 or 0.01037713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.08 or 0.06714684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

