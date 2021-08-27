Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 270,709 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,709 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $66,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

CVX stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,227,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,112. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

